Pusha T Says Kanye & Neptunes Handling All Production On Next Album

Must be good to be Pusha T in the studio these days...

The production that Pusha T got from Kanye West on Daytona hit hard like an uppercut from Mike Tyson in the 80’s, and now the VA rap veteran is about to go back to his Clipse roots for his follow-up project while still retaining the services of Yeezus.

During an IG Live session with Steven Victor, the “Infrared” rapper revealed that his next project wouldn’t just feature production solely from Kanye West, but also have new sounds from his OG producers, The Neptunes!

“As of right now, it’s only ‘Ye and Pharrell, and Neptunes. I’m sorry. That’s it. That’s it. Ain’t nothing to talk about. You know I bring the best out. I bring the best out of everybody.”

Word? Chad Hugo back in the studio with Pharrell?! Apparently they are and King Push is about to reap the benefits.

Pusha didn’t give a release date for the album nor a title, but best believe we’ll be anxiously waiting to hear that he, Ye, P, and Chad have been cooking in the kitchen this entire time and savoring every single drum. Could Push be prepping a Drake response over a Neptunes beat? Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

Are you excited about Pusha T’s next album? Let us know in the comments section.

Close