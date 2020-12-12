Artist
HomeArtist

Raheem: They’ll Offer $500k For 1 Artist & Go Up Another $150k Per Album, Every Deal Is Different

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

VIA: BHIGHTV

Raheem the Dream, legendary Atlanta bass music and hip hop pioneer sits down with B High to discuss the business of the music industry. In the clip above Raheem The Dream talks about different deals that you can receive as a label head in entertainment.

In the discussion Raheem the Dream explains that there are different deals for different artist and that no two deals are the same. In some cases you can get a deal for Five hundred thousand dollars and receive and extra one hundred and 50 thousand dollars on top of that for every album that you turn in. However, some artist may receive single deals that may not require as much money and so forth.

Furthermore, Raheem the Dream is best known for his strip club and party anthems that helped to create the party scene that  has caused many people moved to Atlanta. In addition to that, his independent record label Tight To Def is responsible for launching the careers of artists such as Drama, Young Dro, Fabo, Dem Franchize Boyz, Yola Da Great, The Dream and many more.

 

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close