Raheem: They’ll Offer $500k For 1 Artist & Go Up Another $150k Per Album, Every Deal Is Different

VIA: BHIGHTV

Raheem the Dream, legendary Atlanta bass music and hip hop pioneer sits down with B High to discuss the business of the music industry. In the clip above Raheem The Dream talks about different deals that you can receive as a label head in entertainment.

In the discussion Raheem the Dream explains that there are different deals for different artist and that no two deals are the same. In some cases you can get a deal for Five hundred thousand dollars and receive and extra one hundred and 50 thousand dollars on top of that for every album that you turn in. However, some artist may receive single deals that may not require as much money and so forth.

Furthermore, Raheem the Dream is best known for his strip club and party anthems that helped to create the party scene that has caused many people moved to Atlanta. In addition to that, his independent record label Tight To Def is responsible for launching the careers of artists such as Drama, Young Dro, Fabo, Dem Franchize Boyz, Yola Da Great, The Dream and many more.

