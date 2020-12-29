Entertainment News
Captain Obvious?: Rick Ross Says 50 Cent Is Washed Musically [Video]

No country for Pimpin' Curly.

Rick Ross x Joy To The Polls Pop-Up Performance

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

It seems disrespect dies hard with Rick Ross. Rozay recently made it clear that he is still not checking for one of his former foes.

As spotted on HipHopDX the Miami MC holds nothing back when it comes to interviews. In a recent Q&A with the I Am Athlete podcast he discussed a myriad of topics surrounding his businesses, health and of course his music career. During the conversation with Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson he was asked if he would face off with 50 Cent in a Verzuz battle. As expected the “Gold Roses” rapper kept a buck about Fofty’s skills in the present day.

“Would it really be entertaining, music wise?” he asked in return. “You know, I’m a real dude. 50 Cent had some huge records when he had the biggest producers and artists around and was putting them all together. That’s why right now he can’t make nothing, not to save his life. Rozay probably couldn’t save him!” he added. While the self-proclaimed Ferrari Fat Boy said it with some noticeable sarcasm in his tone this is not the he has expressed his dissatisfaction for Curtis’ catalog post Shady / Aftermath Records.

You can view the clip below.

Earlier this year Rozay battled 2Chainz in Verzuz.

