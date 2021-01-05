Entertainment News
Dr. Dre In Los Angeles ICU After Suffering Reported Brain Aneurysm

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Producers & Engineers Wing 13th Annual GRAMMY Week Event Honoring Dr. Dre

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Dr. Dre is currently inside of an intensive care unit at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after reportedly suffering a brain aneurysm.

Per TMZ, the 55-year-old producer and mogul suffered the aneurysm on Monday (January 4) and was taken by ambulance and was directly placed in ICU. He is currently in stable condition but doctors are unaware of what caused his brain to bleed and they’re conducting a series of tests to determine the cause.

In the past few months, The Chronic producer and one-half of the Beats By Dre empire has been embroiled in a bitter divorce with his estranged wife, Nicole Young. Nicole wanted $2 million a month in temporary spousal support and $5 million in attorney fees but both requests were blocked by a judge.

Nicole filed for after 24 years of marriage in June. The move has set off a flurry of headlines and fighting between the two in court as well as in the court of public opinion.

We’re wishing Dre a speedy recovery.

