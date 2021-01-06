National
Raphael Warnock & Jon Ossoff Both Win Georgia's Runoff Elections For Senate

In a nail bitter, Georgia’s two runoff Senate elections both came down to the wire, but ultimately Democrat Jon Ossoff and Democrat Raphael Warnock both will be headed to the US Senate. Ossoff will oust incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue and Warnock will oust incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

In the Jon Ossoff vs David Perdue the race was close. Ossoff got a boost late from Dekalb and Fulton county to edge out a narrow victory. The Warnock vs Loeffler race saw much of the same but Warnock pulled ahead late with an even bigger lead than his counterpart Ossoff. Warnock will be Georgia’s first black Senator in the states history.

RELATED: Raphael Warnock Beats Kelly Loeffler To Become Georgia’s First Black US Senator

With the Senate now blue President elect Joe Biden looks to push his agenda forward in the next coming years.

