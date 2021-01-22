HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

It seems like Soulja Boy has some explaining to do. A former employee of his is now accusing him of some slimy behavior.

The Atlanta native will have to clear his name in the court of law. According to People an unidentified woman is claiming that he put her through emotional and physical distress. She says the rapper hired her as his personal assistant in December 2018 for about $500 dollars a week. In the suit she claims the assigned duties far exceeded the payrate as he required her to cook, clean, chauffeur, style his hair and perform administrative work. Additionally she claims she was on call almost 20 hours a day for seven days a week.

Miss Jane Doe says the two became romantic after a month when she received “unsolicited pictures of his penis.” Things reportedly went left soon after in January 2019 when she claims the relationship turned violent he supposedly kicked, body-slammed, punched her, including some repeated blows to her head on “ten separate occasions”. She also says one time he punched her so hard she “lost consciousness.”

Additionally the victim claims the “We Made It” rapper sexually assaulted her on several occasions; even twice in one day. He “would inappropriately touch [her] body, forcefully pull her pants off, and rape her,” the suit alleges. On top of these accusations the woman is suing for back wages for monies owed to her. In a statement to TMZ Soulja Boy is calling the entire lawsuit cap. “I vehemently and unequivocally deny these allegations” he said. “I am in contact with my legal team and the appropriate legal action will be taken against these lies.”

Soulja Boy’s Former Assistant Accuses Him Of Sexual Battery and Assault was originally published on hiphopwired.com

