On the latest episode of Mix It Up ATL, Incognito sits down with DJ Burn One to break down on How He Helped Introduce the Industry to Mixtapes with Gucci Mane. Check out the new video below.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mix It Up ATL: DJ Hershey On How Strip Clubs Controlled ATL Music Scene

CHECK OUT MORE MIX IT UP ATL

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: