The Brooklyn Drill scene is about to get turned up a notch. One of its’ founding fathers is slotted to come home in a couple of days.

As spotted on Hot New Hip Hop Rowdy Rebel has announced that his long-time friend and co-defendant Bobby Shmurda might be on his way home. On Wednesday, February 17 he posted to his official Instagram account a very pointed message to the “Hot N***a” rapper. “SIX DAYS LFET Then all the joy gone wash away the pain,I promise you brother #stillfreegs9 #freeskrap1090” he wrote. The visual was a in studio video of Bobby performing, very spiritedly by the way, an unreleased song.

Naturally the informal announcement made heavy waves on social media. Since being released Rowdy has continued to show his rhyme partner love. Earlier this month he shared a heartfelt message detailing his appreciation to him. “I wouldn’t be here RN if yu Haven’t been the same genuine person I meet in elementary…. I never Seen yu fold or bend through treacherous time’s always thinking Nd doing for others. I thank god I got a friend like you I could call a brother” the post read.

Bobby proved his loyalty to his GS9 crew when accepted a plea deal that would make him serve more time but lowered the time for the rest of his co-defendants, which included Rowdy. While Bobby’s mother has yet to confirm the news she did share Rowdy’s post to her IG Story channel and another post stating he will be eligible for a conditional release as of February, 23.

Free The 9: Rowdy Rebel Says Bobby Shmurda Will Be Out Of Prison Next Week was originally published on hiphopwired.com

