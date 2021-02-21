HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Gunfire erupted during a video shoot for Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg on Sunday (February 21) in Atlanta. Although the two stars weren’t injured, three people were shot and taken to a local area hospital.

According to numerous reports, officers responded to a call of shots fired around 4 p.m. local time. One man was still on the scene suffering from a grazed bullet wound. Two other men drove themselves to the hospital and their conditions are unknown.

It’s not known if Dugg or Roddy were on set at the time of the shooting.

This story is developing.

IMAGE CREDIT: AJC

Roddy Ricch & 42 Dugg Video Shoot Reportedly Erupts In Gunfire, 3 People Hurt was originally published on theboxhouston.com

