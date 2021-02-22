VOLUNTEER with Atlanta Schools for Vaccine Events

ATL
As the COVID-19 vaccine is becoming more readily available many establishments are doing their best to get their staff vaccinated. Some would assume establishments such as schools would surely be of the first few to receive the vaccines; but unfortunately Georgia teachers are not eligible for the vaccine. Though according to sources, Governor Bryan Kemp will be changing this very soon.

Atlanta Public schools are preparing for this foresight and are currently looking for volunteers to be in position. Using Fulton County Board of Health’s guidance, the district will begin vaccination events, and are asking for volunteers. More specifically, APS is looking for medical professionals who have the authority to administer the vaccine. If you are interested and would like to see if you qualify, check with the district’s website: atlantapublicschools.us/COVID-testing

If you would like to assist, and are not a medical professional, sign up now at servega.gov. Make sure to register under the organization Fulton County, Medical Reserve Corps.
Do good, and watch good come to you!
Follow me @MoQuickATL ^_^
