Georgia Voter Suppression Bills You Really Need To Know About

Voter suppression in Georgia has become a huge problem after the 2020 elections. New voter suppression laws have been introduced into Georgia state legislation and we want to make sure you are aware of all the changes. Some of these newly introduced laws aim to burden eligible voters, in particular people of color, the elderly, students and folks with disabilities.

Below is a list from standwithga.com of all the new proposed bills that could fringe on your constitutional right to vote.

SB 29 Requires two sets of Photo ID to vote absentee SB 67 Requires voter ID to request an absentee ballot

SB 68 Bans all drop boxes SB 69 Ends automatic voter registration

SB 70 Prohibits new Georgia voters from voting in runoff elections SB 71 Ends NO-EXCUSE absentee voting

