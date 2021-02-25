ATL
HomeATL

Georgia Voter Suppression Bills You Really Need To Know About

U.S.-GEORGIA-ATLANTA-SENATE-RUNOFFS

Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty

Voter suppression in Georgia has become a huge problem after the 2020 elections. New voter suppression laws have been introduced into Georgia state legislation and we want to make sure you are aware of all the changes. Some of these newly introduced laws aim to burden eligible voters, in particular people of color, the elderly, students and folks with disabilities.

Below is a list from standwithga.com of all the new proposed bills that could fringe on your constitutional right to vote.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Georgia Officials Add 2 Voting Sites In Cobb County After Voter Suppression Claims

Requires two sets of Photo ID to vote absentee

Requires voter ID to request an absentee ballot

Bans all drop boxes

Ends automatic voter registration

Prohibits new Georgia voters from voting in runoff elections

Ends NO-EXCUSE absentee voting

SB 73

Bans non-profits from mailing absentee ballot applications

CLICK HERE to read about more proposed bills from the Georgia General Assembly

Learn more about the Stand With GA March on February 27th.

 

Do you know who your state representatives in the House and the Senate are? Below we’ve listed Georgia’s representatives in the House and the Senate:

CLICK HERE if you would like to contact your GEORGIA SENATORS  

CLICK HERE if you would like to contact your  GEORGIA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Georgia Voter Suppression , Georgia Voter Suppression bills , Voter Suppression

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close