Georgia Voter Suppression Bills You Really Need To Know About

Voter suppression in Georgia has become a huge problem after the 2020 elections. New voter suppression laws have been introduced into Georgia state legislation and we want to make sure you are aware of all the changes. Some of these newly introduced laws aim to burden eligible voters, in particular people of color, the elderly, students and folks with disabilities.
Below is a list from standwithga.com of all the new proposed bills that could fringe on your constitutional right to vote.
SB 73
Bans non-profits from mailing absentee ballot applications
Do you know who your state representatives in the House and the Senate are?