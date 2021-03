HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Slutty Vegan owner, Pinky Cole, talks about why opening Slutty Vegan was important for her. Knowing healthy eating isn’t something a lot of people are into in the black community; Mo Quick and Pinky discuss how Slutty Vegan has changed that.

Have you ever had a Slutty Vegan Burger?

Comment Below!

Follow Me @MoQuickATL

^_^

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: