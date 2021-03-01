The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Hip Hop Spot: Kevin Durant Responds to Kash Doll’s Tweet In The Battle Over The KD Initials [WATCH]

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

In the Hip Hop Spot, Headkrack breaks down the battle of the KDs. Kash Doll and Kevin Durant got into a Twitter war over the initials after rapper Kash Doll tweeted some raunchy lyrics using “KD”.  Kodak Black is upset with his fans after many people feel as though the huge changes within the rapper are because he’s a clone.  Also, there’s another Verzuz battle in the lineup.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Hip Hop Spot: Kevin Durant Responds to Kash Doll’s Tweet In The Battle Over The KD Initials [WATCH]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close