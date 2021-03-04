Mo Quick Talks Marriage in a Singles Paradise with Mr. n Mrs. 2 Weeks-Out

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Mo Quick sat down with Atlanta’s notorious fit couple; Mr. and Mrs. 2 Weeks Out! They are the owners of Atlanta’s famous fit club, The Loft. This couple has been married since they were 19 and have stayed together through all the many seasons of this new Atlanta. During this sit down, they speak about how it all started, trials and tribulations they’ve overcome, and what it actually takes to find your mate and keep your mate.

