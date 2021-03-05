{AUDIO} Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office is HIRING; Sheriff Maddox Wants to Hire Young and Black

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

As the Dekalb County Sheriff’s office looks to hire new officers, their main concern is bringing in young black kids to groom, in order for them to grow and be able to police their own communities. The Sheriff speaks about bridging the gap between law enforcement and the black community through learning to trust and understand each other. She plans to teach her new coming officers sensitivity training and how to speak to people in the right tone.

