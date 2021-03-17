ATL
HomeATL

Man Kills 8 People In Deadly Atlanta Massage Parlor Shootings

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
US-SHOOTINGS-SPA

Source: ELIJAH NOUVELAGE / Getty

A man named Robert Long was arrested Wednesday night after killing 8 people in a shooting rampage that took place at a massage parlor and two spas located in the Atlanta metro area. Police say Long of Woodstock, GA drove for more than 180 miles and was on the run for 4 hours while targeting the massage parlor spas on the way.

US-SHOOTINGS-SPA

Source: ELIJAH NOUVELAGE / Getty

His shooting spree began at Young’s Asian Massage in Cherokee County, about 25 miles northwest of Atlanta. There, he shot 5 people , killing 3 on the scene, He then drove south to the Gold Spa on Piedmont Road, shooting and killing three women inside. As police arrived, the shooter headed across the street to the Aroma Therapy Spa shooting and killing another before fleeing the scene.

Around 8pm investigators had ID’d Long and deputies all over the state were alerted. He was apprehended on Interstate 75 in Crisp Country around 8:30pm. Police are still investigating motive into the shooting, but are aware that all 3 shootings took place at Asian American businesses.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE 

atlanta asian shooting , atlanta Massage Parlor Shootings , atlanta shooting

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close