Drake was in a celebratory mood this week after debuting three songs atop the Billboard Hot 100. To commemorate the special moment, the rap star threw a private event with close friends, including Bow Wow who he says helped shape his successful career.

Per Rap-Up, the exclusive “1-2-3” themed dinner took place at Mastro’s in Houston on Monday (March 15) with clips of the soiree appearing on Drizzy’s Instagram Stories.

“I didn’t know how else to bring in 1, 2, 3. I had to link with Wizzle,” he said about Bow Wow in the video. “Everybody wants to have drinks and everybody wants to celebrate and turn up, I just had to see Wizzle. I had to see Wizzle in person. If it wasn’t for you, there wouldn’t be no me. That’s why—you know the rest, that’s why I’mma rock with y’all forever more.”

Bow Wow, born Shad Moss, followed up with his thoughts of the evening. “What a night Houston. So legendary ain’t no footage no pics,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories, while calling Drake “my fu**ing dawg!”

Meanwhile, Soulja Boy tweeted with salty fingers about Drizzy and Bow Wow’s bromance. Feeling left out, the troubled rapper aired his grievances about not getting any mention for his contributions towards Drake’s success.

“That n*gga drake is hilarious. Dude stole my whole bar then thanked bow wow.”

Yikes. Well, it looks like he’s still upset since hilariously complaining about it on The Breakfast Club two years ago.

Drake Attributes His Career Success To Bow Wow, Soulja Boy Responds With Shade was originally published on hiphopwired.com

