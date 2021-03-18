Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Famous Dex Arrested For Gun Possession

Get this man some proper help before it's too late.

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
6th Annual BET Experience At L.A. LIVE Presented By Coca-Cola

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Famous Dex has been catching all the L’s lately. The troubled rapper just got popped for gun possession after recently getting robbed at gunpoint.

Per TMZ, Dex was the passenger in the backseat of a car when it got pulled over by LAPD on Tuesday (March 16) in North Hollywood. The whip got flagged because it didn’t have a rear licence plate, but the kicker is the cops say Dex tried to get out and walk away during said traffic stop. After the authorities ran the ID’s of everyone, they discovered one of the passengers was on probation.

Naturally, cops searched the car and discovered a loaded gun under Dex’s seat, allegedly. Dex was promptly arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, which is a felony. Reportedly, his bail was set at $35,000 but Dex is still in the bing.

Jail may be the safest place for Dex at the moment. Last week, he told cops he had been liberated of $50,000 and thousands of dollars in cash after getting robbed at gunpoint in the San Fernando Valley, allegedly.

To say Dex has had issues over the years is an understatement. Born Dexter Tiewon Gore Jr., the Chicago native did a stint in drug rehab not too long ago after fans showed concern that he looked particularly strung out. Sadly, he been looking drugged out online for years.

What also must be mentioned is that social media witnessed Dex put hands on a woman back in 2016. He was again involved in a domestic violence incident late last year with an ex-girlfriend. There was also the time he suffered an epileptic seizure in a club a couple of years ago.

 

Famous Dex Arrested For Gun Possession  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

famous dex

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close