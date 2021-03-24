Mo Quick Talks with Nse Ufot About Forcing Big Companies to Stand with the People

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Nse Ufot; the CEO of the New Georgia Project Action Fund talks to Mo Quick about the different ways they have been forcing huge corporations; who’ve donated millions to republican’s who sponsored voting bills, to stand with the people. The NGPAF understands the impact of the dollar amount; so while we the people are spending our money with these ginormous corporations, they are taking our profits and using them against us. By giving money to the very people that are trying to suppress our vote! Listen to Nse Ufot, and learn ways we can all work together to counter these attacks!

