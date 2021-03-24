Entertainment News
The Xfinity Channel Will Air “Twenty Pearls: The Story of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®” Documentary

Supporters gather for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as they appear at a news conference for the first time as the 2020 Democratic presidential ticket.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority is one of the most influential, prestigious Black sororities of our time. Thanks to Comcast NBCUniversal, we can learn more about the AKA’s history in the documentary film Twenty Pearls: The Story of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®. The documentary will air on Friday, March 26 on the newly-launched Black Experience on Xfinity Channel.

Twenty Pearls: The Story of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® comes from award-winning filmmaker Deborah Riley Draper, and will be narrated by fellow AKA, Phylicia Rashād. The documentary will dissect  the founding and legacy of the first Black sorority, which has prominent figures like Madam Vice President Kamala Harris, Gladys Knight, Coretta Scott King, among others.

“This is an extraordinary time to look back at our past to serve our future,” says filmmaker Draper. “A future where Black women are centered. Helming this documentary love letter to the founders of Alpha Kappa Alpha, the generations of women that followed in their footsteps and to all Black women everywhere is an honor. This is an important history for all of us to know and understand.”

“Telling our own story is essential to preserving our history and uplifting the culture,” said Alpha Kappa Alpha International President and CEO Dr. Glenda Glover. “Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated’s remarkable 113-year journey which began on the campus of Howard University is punctuated by stories of history makers, ceiling breakers, public servants and ordinary women who have changed the course of American history.  Through this beautifully written and narrated odyssey, this film highlights in undeniable ways the vision, courage, tenacity, determination and power of Black women while putting to bed the age-old questions about the relevance of Historically Black Colleges and Universities and the Divine Nine sororities and fraternities.”

To learn more about the Black Experience on Xfinity, visit www.Xfinity.com.  To learn more about Twenty Pearls, visit www.aka1908.com. The documentary, which premieres on March 26 on Xfinity and is free for subscribers, and will be available nationwide, on demand, starting on March 30, 2021.

The Xfinity Channel Will Air “Twenty Pearls: The Story of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®” Documentary  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

