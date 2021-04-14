Officer Bruce Griggs Discusses What You Should Do When You Have An Encounter With Police [EXCLUSIVE] 

| 04.14.21
In 2021, being Black in America is still a crime. 

In light of recent excessive force used against Black Lieutenant Caron Nazario during a traffic stop in Virginia in which he was pepper sprayed and 20-year-old Daunte Wright who was killed after being pulled over when an officer “mistakingly” fired her gun instead of taser, we wanted to provide information on how handle police. 

For that reason, Officer Bruce Griggs, Atlanta-based juvenile probation officer and founder of Operation Correct Start, joined us today to discuss what you should do if you ever have an encounter with police.

Officer Grigg’s mission is to save our Black boys, as is ours. If you missed the conversation, take a listen up top! 

26-Year Veteran Police Officer Kimberly A. Potter Identified As Daunte Wright’s Killer

Virginia Cop Fired After Pepper-Spraying Black Army Lieutenant During Violent Traffic Stop

Officer Bruce Griggs Discusses What You Should Do When You Have An Encounter With Police [EXCLUSIVE]   was originally published on getuperica.com

Close