SAVE THE DATE: Birthday Bash 25 at Center Parc Stadium July 17th

[Atlanta, GA– April 19th, 2021] Atlanta’s premier Hip Hop station, HOT 107.9, announced the summer’s most highly anticipated music event, Birthday Bash 25. Since 1995, HOT 107.9 has shaped the Hip Hop culture in the South, providing listeners with not only the hottest music but one of the biggest sold-out concerts in the country. Previous shows have included performances by just about every Hip-Hop heavy hitter, such as Biggie, T.I., Gucci Mane, Kanye West, Jay Z, Ludacris, Jeezy, Cardi B, Outkast, Migos, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Chris Brown, Future, Rick Ross and countless other chart-topping artists. The July 17th line-up celebrates 25 years of Hip Hop and will be nothing less than a sell-out success, with tickets going on sale Friday, April 30th.

Birthday Bash 25 EVENT DETAILS:

Saturday, July 17, 2021

Gates Open: 4:00pm

Showtime: 6:00pm – 11:00pm

Georgia State University Center Parc Stadium, 755 Hank Aaron Drive, Atlanta, GA 30315

“We’re excited to bring back Birthday Bash and know it will be a highlight for Atlanta after such a challenging year. We’ve moved the event to an outdoor stadium and implemented Covid-19 safety protocols to make Birthday Bash 25 one of the safest and most enjoyable shows ever,” said Tim Davies, Regional Vice President and General Manager,” The timing couldn’t be better for the city to embrace music and have some fun.”

Devin Steel, Program Director, added, “The biggest artists in the world will come together on one stage, one night for an event they will remember forever.”

Birthday Bash 25 artists will be announced after tickets go on sale.

Presale tickets for the HOT 107.9 Text Club will be available Thursday, April 29th. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 30th at 10:00 am at www.TicketMaster.com

For up-to-date information, visit www.BirthdayBashATL.com or http://www.HotSpotATL.com, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @Hot1079ATL, and of course, listen to WHTA HOT 107.9-FM.

