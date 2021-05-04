The Morning Hustle
Hip Hop Spot: Quando Rondo and Entourage Reportedly Shot At + Pop Smoke’s Manager Teases New Album

Lil Nas X is making his debut on Saturday Night Live and Lore’l guesses that he will be bringing the devil out. On May 22, he will be performing his single, “MONTERO” and a new song.  Quando Rondo looks like he’s under fire after being shot at in Georgia after a convert where he performed.  Though he wasn’t shot, someone in his entourage was shot and sent to the hospital.

Hear these stories and more in the Hip Hop Spot especially about Pop Smoke’s new album that is on the way soon.

