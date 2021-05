HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Mo Quick answers a call from 16 year old Melaney who wants to tell her mom about her pregnancy. Once mom, Kim, is on the line we discover that the father of Melaney’s child is her 30 year manager at her after school job. Listen as Mo Quick tries to help Mom and Melaney through this terrible situation.

Do you have any advice for Kim or Melaney?

Comment Below

Follow @MoQuickATL ^_^

Tune In to The Mo Show

Monday – Friday

10am – 3pm

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: