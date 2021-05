HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

During this call a daughter calls into ‘The Mo Show’ to ask the host to help her explain to her Nigerian father about her lifestyle. The father totally took over the conversation and was hearing nothing from his daughter or Mo Quick!

What advice do you have for Aeisha?

