The NFL will return to hosting games in London, England for the 2021 season. Among the two games played abroad will the the Atlanta Falcons when they host the New York Jets on Sunday, October 10th. The Jacksonville Jaguars will also play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 17th. Both games kicking off at 2.30 p.m. UK time (9.30 a.m. ET)

