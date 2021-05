HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Estelle called into The Mo Show to reach out to her daughter Nia. Estelle wants Nia to stop treating her like the “mother” because she is only the grandmother. Mo quick does her best to help these two through this in Mo Conversation.

Do you have any advice for Estelle and Nia?

