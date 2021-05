HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

A boy named Eric called in to The Mo Show to get help with talking to his mom about getting her to back off about his weight. Eric’s mom Pam does not understand the damage she’s doing to her son. Listen as Mo Quick tries to help this family.

Do you have any advice for Eric and Pam?

