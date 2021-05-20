Hip-Hop Spot: J. Cole Plays 2nd Pro Basketball Game + Future Throws Jabs At Lori Harvey

The Morning Hustle
Ready for your daily dose of hip-hop? The homie HeadKrack delivers another segment of “Hip-Hop Spot,” giving you the latest updates happening in the rap world.

The latest headlines in hip-hop include the announcement of music festivals returning — Birthday Bash ATL, here we come! — in addition to a report on how J. Cole did during his second professional basketball game in Africa and Future sending shots towards his ex Lori Harvey yet again.

Cole is currently balling for Rwandan club Patriots BBC for his the inaugural season in the Basketball Africa League. However, he may have been experiencing some stage fright since he didn’t exactly shine on the court like he does on his new album, The Off-Season. “He had a nice block shot early in the game,” HeadKrack says of the Fayetteville emcee, finishing up his critique by adding, “but then after that he threw a couple bricks from deep, completely missed the rim on both three-point attempts [and] after 15 minutes of gameplay J. Cole had one steal, one block but no points.” Better luck next time!

Future, as HeadKrack hilariously puts it, “got his petty hat on and shades to match” in terms of an upcoming song with 42 Dugg seemingly throws jabs at ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey. Ok, we meant “seemingly” as in

“definitely” because the bar in question is just too specific to his way back wifey.

Peep the line below and you tell us who this is about:

“Magic / City / I’m the / Owner / Tell / Steve Harvey / I don’t / Want her”

Future, just let it go bruh! She’s with Michael B. Jordan now, and it looks like she’s pretty happy over there.

See the full “Hip-Hop Spot” rundown from The Morning Hustle crew below, including Kanye West change of heart when it comes to a presidential run in 2024:

