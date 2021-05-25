Who’s Cappin?! Malik Beasley Publicly Apologizes For Cheating On His Wife With Larsa Pippen

Lore’l is calling cap on basketball player Malik Beasley for all of the embarrassment that he’s put his wife through. After he publically cheated with Larsa Pippen, he issued an apology to his estranged wife Montana Yao on Instagram. The Minnesota Timberwolves player said in the post that he’s looking for forgiveness and that his head wasn’t in the right space.

“I wana say sorry for putting you in the situation you were put in the last few months.. my head wasn’t were it was supposed to be,” Beasley said in the post holding his son.

Yao found out that the two were dating via social media and filed for divorce just seven days after finding out. Well now she’s accepting her husband’s apology and she wants all the smoke with Larsa. She took to her Instagram to put Pippen on blast for messing with a married man and accused her of getting “fillers and surgery,” saying that it “can’t fix that insecure soul,” according to Page Six.

Who’s Cappin’ breaks down all the drama between this trio.

