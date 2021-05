HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Marissa called in to speak with Mo Quick on The Mo Show because she is frustrated with her Mother-in-Law, Karen. Marissa claims Karen does too much and she wants Karen to let her take over. Listen to hear Karen’s response.

What advice do you have for Karen and Marissa?

Comment Below

Follow @MoQuickATL ^_^

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: