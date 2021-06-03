Entertainment News
Swizz Beatz Tries To Clean Up Justin Timberlake Verzuz Slander

That Ciroc got Swizz Beatz caught up.

Swizz Beatz is now walking back some comments he made during his Memorial Day Weekend Verzuz battle with Timbaland this past Sunday (May 30) about Justin Timberlake. During a recap of the show with his battle partner two days later on his Instagram page, Swizz Beatz explained his reasoning.

“I don’t got no problem with JT. I don’t got a problem with nobody. We’re just having fun. It’s called ‘Verzuz,’” explained Swizz.

During the show on Sunday that featured some classic hits from the two and some rare gems, the super-producer called out the multi-award winning Timberlake with this statement: “He gotta admit that he love the Black culture and he gotta be on this stage. You took from the Black culture, you give to the Black culture. Come to Verzuz and be a part of the Black culture.”

Timbaland felt Swizz Beatz “went a little too hard” with those words when touching upon the moment in their recap. For Swizz Beatz though, he shrugged it off with a laugh, proclaiming that, “it’s just Hip-Hop.” The two have collaborated before, and his comments caused a bit of a ruckus on social media during the battle:

For Swizz Beatz though, there’s no love lost between him and Timberlake as he ended the recap with a shoutout and an invitation for him to come through saying, “We can’t wait to get you on stage, having fun, because you deserve it, too.”

On Justin Timberlake’s end, all appears to be forgiven as he posted a clip to his own Instagram page with the caption

“Congrats to @timbaland and @therealswizzz for one year of Verzuz! 👍

 

 

