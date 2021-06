HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

DO YOU HAVE WHAT IT TAKES TO OPEN UP FOR BIRTHDAY BASH ATL 25?

JOIN HOT 107.9 AT BELIEVE MUSIC HALL AS WE HOST THE 3RD ANNUAL WHO’S HOT ARTIST SHOWCASE ON FRIDAY, JULY 9TH!

THIS YEAR THE WINNER WILL OPEN UP BIRTHDAY BASH ATL 25 AT CENTER PARC STADIUM AT GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY ON SATURDAY, JULY 17TH!

DON’T MISS THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE A PART OF THE CITY’S MOST SUCCESSFUL SHOWCASE THAT HAS FOUND SOME OF THE HOTTEST NEW TALENT….. INCLUDING NONE OTHER THAN MEGHAN THEE STALLION AND LAST YEAR’S WINNER MONEY MU.

PLUS CHECK OUT A LIVE PERFORMANCE FROM DEF JAM RECORDING ARTIST FREDO BANGZ AND MORE AS WE KICK OFF THE BIRTHDAY BASH WEEK OF CELEBRATIONS!

IT ALL GOES DOWN FRIDAY, JULY 9TH AT BELIEVE MUSIC HALL! DOORS OPEN AT 7 AND THE SHOW STARTS AT 8!

FOR MORE DETAILS EMAIL WHOSHOT1079@GMAIL.COM

MADE HOT BY THE FULTON COUNTY BOARD OF HEALTH, REMY MARTIN, TEAM UP FOR EXCELLENCE AND ATLANTA’S NUMBER ONE HIP HOP STATION….. HOT 107 9!

