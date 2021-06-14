For Papas Who Puff: Check Out These Smoker-Friendly Gifts For Father’s Day

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

While the country and much of the free world are finally warming up to the benefits of cannabis products, companies who have been at the forefront are offering high-end technology and accessories for all. As Father’s Day fast approaches and Dad is something of a cannabis enthusiast, the folks at Dr. Greenthumb, G Pen, and VIBES have the Papas Who Puff covered.

Dr. Greenthumb is the smoked-out alter-ego of B-Real from the legendary Hip-Hop collective, Cypress Hill. Partnering up with G Pen, Dr. Greenthumb has rolled out its new Roam vaporizer, which is essentially an all-in-one vaporizer that passes the good medicine through a water filter without being stuck inside the house. Dr. Greenthumb and G Pen also worked on the brand-new dried herb vaporizer, G Pen Dash, which allows folks to enjoy their favorite flowers on the go in a discreet, portable fashion.

Keeping the theme of portability going, Dr. Greenthumb also has its own version of the popular Gio which uses a proprietary cartridge system for oils and vaping on the go.

VIBES is the brainchild of Berner, who, as some cannabis enthusiasts are well aware of, is the founder of the popular Cookies brand. VIBES is the high-end rolling paper of choice for those who prefer flowers over concentrates and oils, with the papers cultivated and crafted in France with the finished product finalized in the Dominican Republic. VIBES offers plenty of variety and we’ll be featuring them in this guide as well.

DR. GREENTHUMB’S X G PEN ROAM VAPORIZER

Dr. Greenthumb and G Pen’s ROAM vaporizer looks like a device straight out of the future. This is a vaporizer made for the folks out there who want to get the full effects from their medicine when they decide to indulge. With adjustable temperature settings, the Dr. Greenthumbs G Pen Roam is for those who have a bit of experience with vaporizers and are ready to soar to new heights.

DR. GREENTHUMB’S X G PEN DASH VAPORIZER

The latest edition to the G Pen family of dried herb vaporizers is the G Pen Dash. This sleek device, like much of the stuff the folks at Grenco Science produce, is all about puffing on the go, keeping it low-key, and making sure that the medicine is delivered as needed. Boasting a glass glazed stainless steel heating chamber with three variable temps, the G Pen DASH would be a fine gift for the tech-savvy but discreet Dads in your life.

Just so that you’re aware, G Pen has a Father’s Day sale going on right now and if you hurry, you can snag a deal on the company’s Elite, Pro, and Dash versions. Learn more here.

For those who wish to learn more about Dr. Greenthumb and G Pen’s collaboration, click here.

VIBES ROLLING PAPERS LINEUP (Hemp, Original Hemp, Rice, Ultra-Thin)

Berner is a name you can trust in the cannabis space, and if you know anything about the Bay Area rapper’s business ventures, then you know Cookies is considered one of the best around. With his VIBES rolling paper lineup, folks who like to roll those paper planes (Salute to Wiz Khalifa and the Taylor Gang) will find that the company has you covered by way of their Hemp, Original Hemp, Rice, and Ultra-Thin rolling paper offerings.

Check out the images below. Also, be sure to use the code VIBESDAD to get a dope beanie for all orders over $75. Learn more here.

