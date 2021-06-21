The Morning Hustle
Hip Hop Spot: Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out DaBaby for Tory Lanez Retweet, Toosii and DDG Agree to Boxing Match

After DDG got in the ring with TikTok star Nate Wyatt, he’s been itching for another match under certain conditions.  He wants to go against Toosii, with who he recently got into a verbal disagreement over the rapper, Ruby Rose.  Toosii actually said he’s up for it and told DDG to set it up. In other beef news, it looks like DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion are no longer friends after DaBaby retweeted a tasteless tweet.  He claims that it was a glitch on Twitter but it sounds like Meg nor Pardi are here for it.

