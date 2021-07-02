Test
Kennesaw State Quarterback Found Dead In Florida

Two police officers standing in front of patrol cars

Source: kali9 / Getty

According to WSBTV, Kennesaw State Quarterback Ladarius Clardy was found dead in after police found a car filled with bullet holes. Authorities say they were called out to a shooting around 1:00am and when they arrived on the scene found two men with gunshot wounds. They found Clardy shot dead and another young man in critical condition. Police are currently looking for suspects.

KSU Athletics has released a statement saying “We are devastated and heartbroken over the death of Ladarius Clardy. Ladarius was an excellent teammate and left a mark on this program with his positive attitude. He will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ladarius’ family at this difficult time.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Kennesaw State Quarterback , Ladarius Clardy

