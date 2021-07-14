HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

One of Hip-Hop’s brightest stars is coming back from rapper retirement as promised. Westside Gunn says he is releasing two new projects in 2021 and we are here for it.

The Buffalo native and Griselda mastermind is returning to his duties as a solo artist. On Sunday, July 11 he announced on Twitter that he will be hitting his fans with not one but two albums by the end of the year. “Idk who reading this but I’m dropping 2X this year 8/20 & 10/31 #FLYGOD #GXFR #CULTURE #ICON” he wrote.

While he hasn’t released an official project since Who Made The Sunshine in October 2020, he has stayed busy with the recent opening of his store / gallery Buffalo Kids at the Walden Galleria mall in Buffalo. Additionally he released two singles “TV Boy” and “Julia Lang” in March. Most recently he curated Mach Hommy’s last album Pray For Haiti in May.

Until August fans can expect the Fly God’s touch all over Dave East’s upcoming LP Hoffa which is executive produced by Harry Fraud. Back in June the two hosted an invited only listening event at the Buffalo Kids gallery in June. Recently East unveiled the album cover which features an original painting by Mariella Angela and frames Dave in an iconic photo of Jimmy Hoffa in court.

While it assumed one of the next Gunn releases will be a new addition to the Hitler Wears Hermes series he has yet to confirm that speculation or if the work will feature Conway The Machine or Benny The Butcher.

Photo: Houseparty/Harris Freeman

Skrrrrrrrr: Westside Gunn Plans To Drop 2 Albums This Year was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: