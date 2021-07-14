HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B has received favorable news about an ongoing legal beef she has with a blogger. A judge says Tasha K needs more people with her claims that Belcalis assaulted her.

As spotted on TMZ, the Unwine With Tasha K host was told that her allegations that the Bronx Bombshell contributed to her being beat up and emotional distress are being dismissed. The celebrity gossip site has accessed the court documents which reportedly say the media personality “failed to produce any evidence that [Cardi] herself threatened [Latasha] or made her believe that she was going to harm her.” The judge continued “instead, [Latasha] has only made allegations that others who may be associated with [Cardi] made these threats .. and has failed to demonstrate here that the threats … were directed by [Cardi]”

When news hit the press Tasha K went to Twitter to respond to the announcement saying “My face after hearing that my case was thrown out!!!!!! why you do me like that! I’ll be kicking and screaming in the car later!” She was asking for about three million dollars in damages.

Tasha K’s countersuit was in response to Cardi B suing her after the YouTube star alleged that the “Up” rapper was addicted to drugs, sold her body as a prostitute and had various sexually transmitted diseases. It is unclear if Cardi will ask that the content creator pay her legal bills. Additionally all signs are pointing to Cardi’s case against Tasha going to trial.

Okurrr: Judge Rules In Cardi B’s Favor In Tasha K Assault Lawsuit was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: