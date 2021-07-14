Podcasts
HomePodcasts

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s: Ep. 24 “He Wants That Old Thang Back”

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

This week we’re talking about celebrity exes and brewing relationships. Will Khloe and Lamar get back together? Who is Drake’s new boo? Plus, the ladies share some of their most epic dates where the guys went all out  ​👀.   We’ll also celebrate wins! Find out which basketball player is on his way to becoming the first billionaire while still playing in the league.

We’ll wrap it out with the Final Question To Undress! It’s a good one!

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s.

You could win a $500 Macy’s gift card! Listen out for the keyword in this week’s episode. Head to www.theundressingroompod.com to enter and for more details.

We’ve updated our Macy’s closet! Check out some of our favorite fashion deals in our virtual closet at Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom .

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcile

@starringlorel

@dominiquedadiva

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s: Ep. 24 “He Wants That Old Thang Back”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close