Erica Banks Shares Who Had Her Favorite ‘Buss It Challenge’ At Birthday Bash 25 [EXCLUSIVE]

Dallas’ artist Erica Banks blew up in 2021 thanks to the ‘Buss It Challenge’ and now the 1501 Certified artist is making her Birthday Bash debut! Backstage at the show, she chops it up at the Hennessy Artist Lounge with B High to detail the success of “Buss It,” touching the Birthday Bash stage and finally weighed in on who delivered the best Buss It Challenge – to her.

“Tracee Ellis Ross,” she said bluntly. “I said, ‘What is she doing?!’ But I’m glad she liked it.”

After “Buss It” blew up, Banks believed “Toot That” was the better song and would go up bigger. Instead, “Buss It” took on a life of its own on TikTok, an app Banks herself admits she didn’t know how to work when the challenges first started.

“I feel like I’m finally apart of something I’ve always listened to,” Banks says of her success. “Now I’m one of them. Sometimes it’s unrealistic to me and other times I’m like, ‘I am Erica Banks!’

check out more Birthday Bash 25 content now!