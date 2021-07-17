BeatKing Recalls Crazy Fan Stories, Making Birthday Bash Debut & More! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Birthday Bash
BeatKing‘s Birthday Bash debut is a long time coming. After a decade-plus being the Club God, the Houston rapper kicks it with B High from the Artist Lounge powered by Hennessy detailing his road to Birthday Bash, some of his craziest shows thus far from Baton Rouge to St. Louis, his desire to lose weight and get fit (tired of being tired on stage) and more!

“It feel good,” BeatKing told B High. “I always want that love down here in the A. I remember when they used to charge me to get in DJ booths so it’s nothing but love now.”

When it comes to his craziest fan story, BeatKing can easily recall a time he was on stage in STL and … things got complicated.

“I was on stage rappin’ and … four girls were eating ass, all in a row,” BeatKing says with a stumped face. “It’s on Pornhub, I heard. I was like, ‘Man, that’s filthy.’ I still uploaded it on Snapchat!”

Watch the full interview up top and stay tuned for more Birthday Bash 25 content!

