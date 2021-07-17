Birthday Bash
HomeBirthday BashBirthday Bash: Interviews

Mooski Admits He’s Tired Of ‘Track Star’ Ahead Of Birthday Bash Debut [EXCLUSIVE]

Mooski managed to turn a relatively unknown single in “Track Star” to a viral smash in 2021 thanks to TikTok and more. Just before hitting the stage for his first Birthday Bash performance, the Alabama native checks in with B High from the Artist Lounge powered by Hennessy to look back on the success on the single, his own success as an artist, if he’s grown tired of “Track Star” and more!

“I ain’t gon’ lie bruh,” Mooski says with a bit of a grin. “I been tired of ‘Track Star’ for like … I wouldn’t say tired of it but I recorded the song in February (2020). Then I sat on it and released it in June (2020). I was already past the song plenty of times.”

However, Mooski isn’t afraid of detailing how far the song has taken him. From viral TikTok fame to 29 million views and counting on YouTube, it’s made him a relatively new star in hip-hop.

“It took me to my dream,” he says of the song. “It’s crazy how one song can do everything its done. It put me in a position to do a lot of different things for myself and my family.”

RELATED: Mooski On The Inspiration Behind ‘Track Star’ & Readjusting To Life After Marines [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Watch the full interview with Mooski up top and check out more Birthday Bash 25 content!

Birthday Bash ATL 25 Top Moments
Birthday Bash ATL 25
16 photos
Birthday Bash 25 , Mooski

More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close