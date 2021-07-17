BRS Kash Credits ‘Throat Baby’ Success For Leading Him To Birthday Bash 25 [EXCLUSIVE]

BRS Kash‘ first-ever Birthday Bash appearance can be credited all thanks to one of the more infectious strip club turned worldwide anthems in “Throat Baby.” Just before taking the stage, the East Atlanta rapper taps in with B High from the Artist Lounge powered by Hennessy to look back at the success of “Throat Baby,” why he’s gotta take it to another level on the Birthday Bash stage and more!

Watch the full interview up top and check out more Birthday Bash 25 content!