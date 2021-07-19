HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

In case you missed it, Atlanta’s biggest Hip-Hop concert, Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash, went down over the weekend, and Lil Baby was on hand to shut it down.

The Atlanta native made sure to represent during his performance at Birthday Bash, which celebrated its 25th anniversary this year.

To mark the momentous occasion, the concert was moved to Center Parc Stadium, a much bigger venue that it’s usually held at to accommodate the larger crowd who showed up to see the larger-than-life lineup of acts that included Young Thug, Migos, Gunna, Lil Keed, Gucci Mane, Moneybagg Yo, Big Latto, Beat King, BRS Kash, Money Mu, Yung Bleu, Morray, Mooski, Erica Banks and of course Lil Baby.

Lil Baby lived up to his smash hit “Drip Too Hard,” which he performed, and his other big records had the crowd going crazy. He also made sure to bring out Lil Durk, whom he collaborated with on the 2021 album The Voice and is set to go on tour with. Like his previous Birthday Bash performances, Lil Baby brought out his son Jason Armani, and the younging stole the show during the brief but very dope moment.

But, make no mistake, Lil Baby cemented why he is currently one of Hip-Hop’s biggest acts right now with his Birthday Bash performance. If you didn’t get a chance to witness it in person, don’t worry. We got you.

You can watch Lil baby’s performance in its entirety below.

—

Photo: Prince Williams / Radio One Digital

Lil Baby & His Son Shine During Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Performance [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: