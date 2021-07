HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Radio One Atlanta & AMERIGROUP COMMUNITY CARE PRESENT THE TOOLS FOR SCHOOLS COMMUNITY TOUR.

THIS IS A FIRST COME FIRST SERVE EVENT… PULL UP. POP YOUR TRUNK AND HAVE SCHOOL SUPPLIES PLACED IN YOUR CAR.

PLUS FREE HAIRCUTS PROVIDED BY FURIOUS STYLES BARBERSHOP WHILE SUPPLIES LAST!

DATES INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING:

· July 25, 2021: Cobb Civic Center. 11am to 2pm

· July 31, 2021: Buck Godfrey Stadium. 11am to 2pm

· August 8, 2021: Carver High School 11am to 2pm

BROUGHT TO YOU BY AMERIGROUP COMMIUNITY CARE, FURIOUS STYLES BARBERSHOP AND RADIO ONE ATLANTA.

