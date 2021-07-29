The Morning Hustle
Dr. Fauci Speaks On Delta Variant, New Mask Mandate, & COVID-19 Vaccine Options

Whether you’re planning for the last leg of festival season or getting your end-of-summer travel plans in order, our current global pandemic ignited by the now-infamous outbreak of COVID-19 will surely be on the minds of many.

One of the primary people making sure we had the most updated information as a nation was the chief medical advisor to  President Biden himself, Dr. Anthony Stephen Fauci.

We had the pleasure of having the honorable doc stop by The Morning Hustle with some need-to-know updates on the virus, including info on the delta variant that currently has the world on edge, mask updates that’s caused confusion even amongst the vaccinated and a few COVID-19 vaccines options that are sure to be beneficial to your overall health and peace of mind.

Get a health lesson on the topic that’s on all of our minds, delivered by the well-respected and well-informed Dr. Fauci, down below exclusively from The Morning Hustle:

