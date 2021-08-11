Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘RESPECT’ Star Jennifer Hudson Talks Legacy, Songwriting And Working With Marlon Wayans

Global Grind’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden spoke with ‘RESPECT’ star Jennifer Hudson about her legacy, how songwriting can help a singer find his or her own voice and working with Marlon Wayans.

Jennifer Hudson on Aretha Franklin Movie 'RESPECT'

Source: IOne Digital / iOne Digital

Hudson revealed she hasn’t given much thought to her legacy, but spoke about how using her own experiences for her music has helped her find success. She noted that the same thing happened for Aretha Franklin, who made 9 albums before landing a big hit, with music she wrote and arranged. Hudson also spoke about working with Marlon Wayans, who played Franklin’s partner Ted White. She noted that he helped tremendously with carrying the load and that while White and Franklin may not have been equally yoked in real life, she and Wayans worked well together because he helped carry the weight of their scenes. Hudson also spoke about how her dogs Oscar and Grammy, may have helped her manifest real-life success.

Were you surprised to learn that Jennifer hasn’t given much thought to her legacy? How about her admitting that it can be difficult finding a partner who is equally yoked? We definitely weren’t surprised there. She’s SO successful we know it’s got to be hard for her to meet someone who can match her vocally OR in the financial department.

‘RESPECT’ Star Jennifer Hudson Talks Legacy, Songwriting And Working With Marlon Wayans  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019

Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie

Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18

Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21

Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close