Popular Fashion Nova Model Jodie Joe Calls Out Brand, Wants Out ‘Slave’ Contract

If you’ve ever shopped on FashionNova, model Jodie Joe (real name Yodit Yemane) is a permanent fixture on the site – modeling the fast-fashion retailers most popular items. The curvy beauty, who has been associated with the brand for years, posted a telling Instastories message that left fans questioning what went wrong between the influencer and the brand.

“I really wish FashionNova would let me out of this slave contract so i can be great. I’ve invested so much time and energy into a company that hates us/me.”

FashionNova has become synonymous with negative press. The company was accused of stealing Black designers designs on multiple occasions. In 2019, Black designer Knots and Vibes exposed the brand for allegedly stealing her designs down to every detail.

Destiney Bleu, owner of d.bleu.dazzled, also called out the brand for stealing the design of her signature crystal-encrusted Midnight Sky Tights.

Kim Kardashian brought mainstream attention to “fashion companies” that “rip off designs” after she posted a photo wearing a one-of-a-kind Mugler gown — within 24 hours, a replica dress for pre-order was being sold on FashionNova.com.

“It’s devastating to see these fashion companies rip off designs that have taken the blood, sweat and tears of true designers who have put their all into their own original ideas.”

FashionNova has yet to respond to Jodie’s accusations/ request. Jodie’s fellow influencers took to the section on TheNeighborhoodTalk to proclaim their allegiance. “If They playin with Jodie ima DEF STOP BUYING! Cuz without her there would be no FN! Go argue with ya mama!,” wrote Tiara Yvonne.

FashionNova, recently trended on Twitter after their tacky “It’s The Stimmy For Me” sale during the Covid-19 pandemic. The brand is constantly being called out for appropriating Black culture without giving back to the Black community. FashionNova Cares was launched in 2020, with Cardi B, as a way for FN to put their money where their mouth is. The brand gave away $1 Million Dollars directly to people impacted by COVID-19.

But they just can’t seem to stay away from bad press so we’re just have to see how this plays out.

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her FashionNova Swimwear Collection With A Twerk Session

Guess Pulls 'G-Logo' Bag After Fans Call Out Brand For Stealing Telfar's Design

