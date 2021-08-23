Entertainment News
Chloe Bailey, Ashanti, And SZA Apply Pressure In Louisa Ballou Sex Wax Dress

Fat Joe Birthday Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Someone please bring me a church fan because I cannot take all this glory that Chloe, Ashanti, and Sza are giving in the Sex Wax Dress by Louisa Ballou!  Each beauty posted a picture to their Instagram adding their individual swag to the revealing dress, and of course they all nailed it.

Artist, songwriter, and actress Ashanti sported her Louisa Ballou dress to Fat Joe’s birthday bash in New York, and I am almost sure the party came to a brief halt when she strutted through the entrance wearing this ensemble.  She paired her Sex Wax dress with simple black ankle strap Tom Ford heels, YSL drop earrings, and sparkling Cartier and Lorraine Schwartz bangles.

Singer and songwriter Sza kept it sexy and chill in her Sex Wax dress as she casually lounged in the once $530 garb (now on sale for $244) while snapping it up for her Instagram followers.  She accessorized her look with dainty gold necklaces, vintage-looking rings, and beaded bracelets.

Singer, songwriter, and actress Chloe Bailey opted to give her Instagram followers a side view of the Sex Wax dress, and I’m sure mostly everyone was glad she did.  She served BODY as she struck a seductive pose in the cut-out look.  She accessorized her dress with black Stuart Weitzman sandals and Shine Like Me gold drop earrings.

After these three diva’s blessed this dress, I think it’s safe for Louisa Ballou to retire it.

Chloe Bailey, Ashanti, And SZA Apply Pressure In Louisa Ballou Sex Wax Dress  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Close