Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kanye West Says Universal Released ‘Donda’ Without His Approval, DaBaby’s Presidential Support Got Him Spot

Most dramatic album roll out, ever.

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings In Chicago - August 26 2021

Source: MEGA / Getty

Kanye West finally released his latest album, Donda, on Sunday (August 29), but it hasn’t been drama-free. According to Ye, the project was released by Universal, the home of his Def Jam recording home, without his permission.

Yeezy took to Instagram—where else?—to reveal the conundrum. “UNIVERSAL PUT MY ALBUM OUT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL AND THE BLOCKED JAIL 2 FROM BEING ON THE ALBUM,” wrote Ye in all caps, so you know he’s peeved.

“Jail” is the track with Jay-Z and Francis and the Lights while “Jail Pt. 2” features the same beat with the lineup additions of DaBaby and Marilyn Manson.

West also shared, and deleted, texts between him and his A&R/manager, Bu Thiam, that it was DaBaby’s management who wasn’t clearing his verse on “Jail Pt. 2.” However, it had been radio silence as to why. Yeezy clearly wanted DaBaby on the record, despite his recent homophobic commentary because the North Carolina rapper said he was would vote for him during his ill-fated run for President. Of course.

Guess Universal was done with the listening session antics and wanted to start making some of the coin they shelled out back? Donda is now on all the usual DSP’s, and so is “Jail 2.”

Soulja Boy isn’t on the album and feels a ways, though.

 

Kanye West Says Universal Released ‘Donda’ Without His Approval, DaBaby’s Presidential Support Got Him Spot  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019

Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie

Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18

Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21

Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close